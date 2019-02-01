Kyle Lowry Selected as Reserve for 2019 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced Thursday that guard Kyle Lowry has been selected as a reserve for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Lowry will participate in his fifth consecutive NBA All-Star Game. He is tied with Vince Carter and Chris Bosh for the most All-Star Game selections in franchise history. Lowry joins forward Kawhi Leonard in Charlotte, already chosen as a starter by a vote of fans, media and players.

Lowry is averaging 14.2 points, a career-high 9.4 assists (second in the NBA), 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 34.3 minutes through 41 games this season. He has scored 20 or more points 11 times, recorded double-digit assists in 18 games and posted 13 double-doubles. Lowry became just the 10th active player in the NBA to reach 5,000 career assists Jan. 17 vs. Phoenix. He also tied the single-season franchise record leading the team out-right in assists in 22 consecutive games (Oct. 20 - Dec. 3).

A product of Villanova in his 13th season, Lowry was selected 24th overall by Memphis in the 2006 NBA Draft. The Raptors acquired Lowry from Houston on July 11, 2012. He owns career averages of 14.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 31.2 minutes in 832 games (596 starts). Lowry is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-point field goals (1,155) and steals (713), ranks second in assists (3,327) and fourth in points (8,279).

The 14 All-Star Game reserves were selected by the NBA’s 30 head coaches. The coaches voted for seven players in their respective conferences – two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at either position group. They were not permitted to vote for players from their own team.