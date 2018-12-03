Kawhi Leonard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Leonard earned the honour for the fifth time in his career, and first as a member of the Raptors. He last won the award Mar. 6, 2017 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard led the Raptors averaging 29.3 points and 9.0 rebounds during three wins last week. He shot .536 (30-for-56) from the field, .368 (7-for-19) from three-point range and .875 (21-for-24) at the free throw line.

Leonard started the week by recording his seventh double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) during a 122-114 victory Nov. 27 at Memphis. He scored 12 of his 17 points in the second-half helping the Raptors rally from a 17-point deficit for the team’s largest comeback win of the year. He followed up with a season-high 37 points Nov. 29 as Toronto defeated the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors 131-128 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena. Leonard then led the Raptors with 34 points and nine rebounds in a 106-95 victory on the road Dec. 3 at Cleveland.

Toronto leads the NBA with a 20-4 record. The season continues tonight when the Raptors host the Denver Nuggets at Scotiabank Arena.