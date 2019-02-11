Fred VanVleet Injury Update

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that guard Fred VanVleet is out with a partial ligament injury to his left thumb. VanVleet will wear a splint for approximately three weeks. His condition will then be updated as appropriate.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Saturday night’s victory at New York. VanVleet is averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 26.8 minutes in 51 games (22 starts) this season. He has scored in double figures 30 times, including a career-high 30 points Feb. 7 at Atlanta.