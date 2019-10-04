Raptors Exercise Team Option on Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have exercised the fourth-year team option on the rookie scale contract of forward OG Anunoby. He is now signed through the 2020-21 season. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Anunoby, 6-foot-8, 232 pounds, was selected by the Raptors with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 20.1 minutes while shooting .351 (140-for-399) from three-point range in 141 career regular-season games. He led the bench in scoring 12 times during the 2018-19 season and scored a career-high 22 points Feb. 13 vs. Washington. Anunoby was also selected to participate in the 2019 MTN DEW Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. During the 2017-18 campaign Anunoby appeared in 74 games (62 starts), ranking seventh among rookies in field goal percentage (.471) and sixth in three-point field goal percentage (.371).