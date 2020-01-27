Pascal Siakam named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 20-26. He earns the honour for the third time in his career and the second time this season. Siakam will represent Toronto at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago after being selected as a starter for the first time.

Siakam averaged a team-best 23.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and shot .473 (35-for-74) from the field in four games last week, helping the Raptors tie a season-high with seven consecutive wins. He posted 18 points and 15 rebounds in a key Eastern Conference victory Jan. 22 vs. Philadelphia and finished the week with a team-high 35-point performance Jan. 26 at San Antonio.

A native of Cameroon, Siakam was selected 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft following two seasons at New Mexico State. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player during the 2018-19 campaign and the MVP of the 2017 NBA G League Finals.