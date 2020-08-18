Oshae Brissett Injury Update

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Oshae Brissett has left the NBA Campus in Orlando to undergo a medical procedure to clean out loose bodies

in his right knee.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Paul Marks at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, and Brissett’s status will be updated as appropriate. Under NBA rules, the Raptors are not entitled to replace Brissett on the NBA Campus with another player. The roster stands at 15 players.

In 19 games with Toronto this season, the Mississauga native is averaging 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds. He appeared in 28 games with Raptors 905 averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.8 minutes.