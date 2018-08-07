Siakam and Ibaka Suited Up For Team Africa

Team World earned a 96-92 victory against Team Africa in the third NBA Africa game in Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday. Danilo Gallinari led the way with 23 points, earning the MVP award for the game as the event closed out a week of Basketball Without Borders and NBA cares events.

Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka both suited up for Team Africa. Ibaka started the game and finished with seven points, three rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes. Siakam added four points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid led Team Africa with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Raptors organization was also represented in the game on the coaching side of things with assistant coach Patrick Mutombo, assistant coach Adrian Griffin, and president Masai Ujiri participating.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders took place in honour of the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

“It’s unbelievable,” Masai Ujiri said in an interview with SB Nation. "It’s my 16th straight year in South Africa with Basketball Without Borders. One year, we went to Senegal and another year we went to Angola, but my 16th straight year doing this. It’s growing."

Ujiri spoke with SB Nation about the importance of growing the game and spreading inspiration, as well as how it feels to see Siakam participating in the Basketball Without Borders camps and NBA Africa Game after attending just a few years ago.

"It’s amazing having Pascal [Siakam] back here who sat down in the camps just like these kids in 2012. That’s what we have to do in our position. I see myself in them, I see them in myself."

While the game is the biggest event of the week, the most important is all of the giving back that the NBA players and personnel do during their time in Africa.

With basketball events and charity efforts taking place all week, check out how Siakam, Ibaka and the rest of the players who were present spent their week:

The NBA partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build 10 homes for families in Lawley, a township surrounding the city of Johannesburg. Check out a behind-the-scenes video here:

Siakam posted about his time working with Habitat for Humanity in Lawley:

The NBA G-League’s official account also posted a video of Siakam at work:

Ibaka was also there, building to give back, as well:

Check out an all-access video of the Basketball Without Borders camp where NBA players worked with 107 campers on and off the court. In addition to on-court drills and positional skills sessions, there were also off-court life sessions focusing on teamwork, leadership and communication.

Ibaka spoke about his own Serge Ibaka Foundation at the African Philanthropy Forum in Johannesburg, sharing the stage with Dikembe Mutombo and other guests:

Siakam also talked about his own basketball journey and shared how the sport (and people he has encountered along the way) has influenced his life.

"These guys inspired me not only to be a great basketball player but also a better person," he said. "Now I continue to work hard everyday to prove myself & want to inspire you guys.”

Here’s Ujiri signing off after another successful week with NBA Africa:

And finally, three Toronto Raptors representing for Team Africa: