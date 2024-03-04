RAPTORS SIGN GUEYE TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed forward Mouhamadou Gueye (MO-hahm-a-DO Gay) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move the Raptors waived guard Markquis Nowell (mar-KEESE no-WELL).
Gueye, 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, is averaging 14.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 31.5 minutes in 21 regular season games (all starts) with Raptors 905 this season. He is shooting .532 (124-233) from the field. Gueye appeared in one game for the Raptors this season after signing a 10-Day contract on Feb. 10. A native of Staten Island, New York, Gueye played two seasons at Stony Brook (2019-21) before transferring to Pittsburgh (2021-22). Gueye played for the Raptors at NBA Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas.
Nowell, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, appeared in one game with Toronto after signing a two-way contract in July 2023. He averaged 15.3 points, 8.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 33.1 minutes in 20 Showcase Cup and regular season games (all starts) with Raptors 905 this season.