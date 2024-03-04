RAPTORS SIGN GUEYE TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed forward Mouhamadou Gueye (MO-hahm-a-DO Gay) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move the Raptors waived guard Markquis Nowell (mar-KEESE no-WELL).

Gueye, 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, is averaging 14.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 31.5 minutes in 21 regular season games (all starts) with Raptors 905 this season. He is shooting .532 (124-233) from the field. Gueye appeared in one game for the Raptors this season after signing a 10-Day contract on Feb. 10. A native of Staten Island, New York, Gueye played two seasons at Stony Brook (2019-21) before transferring to Pittsburgh (2021-22). Gueye played for the Raptors at NBA Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas.