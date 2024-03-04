RAPTORS EXTEND OLYNYK

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed forward-centre Kelly Olynyk (OH-lynn-ick) to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Olynyk, 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 20.4 minutes in 59 games (eight starts) this season with Utah and Toronto. He is shooting .542 (174-321) from the field, including .398 (41-103) from three-point range, has scored in double figures 19 times and recorded four double-doubles. The Raptors acquired Olynyk from the Jazz on Feb. 8.

“We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his career in Toronto,” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said. “In addition to his unique skillset and ability to stretch the floor, Kelly is a leader and brings a veteran voice to our locker room.”

A native of Toronto, Olynyk was picked 13th overall by Dallas in the 2013 NBA Draft following three seasons at Gonzaga (2009-13). He owns career averages of 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 22.5 minutes in 737 games (242 starts) with Boston, Miami, Houston, Detroit, Utah and Toronto.