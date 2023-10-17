RAPTORS ANNOUNCE 2023-24 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season. TSN and Sportsnet will each carry 41 games.

Sportsnet has the season opener Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena. Additional key contests on Sportsnet include the returns of Nick Nurse when the Philadelphia 76ers visit Toronto on Oct. 28 and Fred VanVleet when the Houston Rockets travel north of the border on Feb. 9. Sportsnet will also carry the first meeting with 2023 first overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 5 and a pair of games against Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat (Jan. 17 vs. MIA and Apr. 14 at MIA).

TSN will open its coverage with the Raptors’ road debut against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 27. TSN’s slate also includes Toronto’s first In-Season Tournament Group Play game Nov. 17 versus the Boston Celtics, the ninth annual Giants of Africa Game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, Dec. 1 against New York, and the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets’ lone trip to Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 20. TSN also has both contests against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 9 at LAL and Apr. 2 vs. LAL).

NBA TV Canada will produce all 82 Raptors telecasts. Calling all the action is veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin. Jack “The Coach” Armstrong will provide colour commentary with Kayla Grey as the sideline reporter for TSN, while former Raptor Alvin Williams and Savanna Hamilton will do so for Sportsnet, respectively.