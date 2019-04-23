Game 5 Preview: Raptors vs Magic

Orlando Magic (1-3) @ Toronto Raptors (3-1)

When: Tuesday, April 23rd, 7 P.M. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (appendectomy), Jordan Loyd (coach’s decision), and Chris Boucher (back spasms) are listed as out. For the Magic, Mo Bamba (stress fracture, left tibia), Troy Caupain (coach’s decision), Amile Jefferson (coach’s decision), Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), and Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery) are listed as out.

Home floor: The Raptors are back in action at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with an opportunity to close out their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The Raptors hold a 3-1 series lead after winning in Orlando in Game 4 on Sunday. This is the first time in franchise history that the Raptors have led 3-1 in a best-of-seven series, and the team knows the Magic will be giving their best effort when the ball goes up on Tuesday. “Close out games are probably the hardest ones because the other team has everything to lose,” Danny Green said. “We still want to have that same sense of urgency we had in Game 2 because we were down 0-1. That is the key. Just keep the mentality that the job is not done, the series is not over and these guys are fighting for their lives and we need the same sense of urgency as we had Games 2, 3 and 4."

- Recent history: The Raptors took control of the series with a 107-85 win in Orlando behind a 34-point performance from Kawhi Leonard in Game 4. Toronto held the Magic to 42 percent shooting in Game 4, including just 21 percent from beyond the arc (7-for-33). In comparison, the Raptors shot 53 percent from the floor and 39 percent (11-for-28) from three.

Extra Assists

- Kawhi coming through: Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 34 points on Sunday, shooting 12-for-20 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots in 35 minutes of action. This was his 19th career double-double of the postseason, the ninth time he has passed the 30-point threshold in the postseason, and the second time he has scored more than 30 points in this series. Leonard also scored 37 points in Toronto's Game 2 victory.

- Playoff Norm: The Raptors received a big boost from a trio of their reserves in Game 4, with Norman Powell leading the way. In 21 minutes off the bench, Powell scored 16 points on a blistering 7-for-9 shooting. He made 1-of-2 three-pointers and his only free-throw attempt. He also added four rebounds and an assist. Serge Ibaka added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added nine points and four assists as Toronto's reserves outscored Orlando's bench 38-22 in the win.

- Impact felt: Kyle Lowry scored nine points in Game 4, but much like the other games of this series, he has been making his impact felt on both ends of the floor. In Sunday’s game he recorded four rebounds, nine assists and four steals, just one game after recording his eighth playoff double-double. Lowry is ranked fourth in the playoffs in assists, averaging 8.5 per game. He is also leading the NBA in the postseason with four offensive charges drawn and 12 loose balls recovered. He’s also tied for second in the league with 14 deflections though four games played in the playoffs.