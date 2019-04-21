Game 4 Preview: Raptors vs Magic

Toronto Raptors (2-1) @ Orlando Magic (1-2)

When: Sunday, April 21st, 7 P.M. ET

Where: Amway Center

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (appendectomy), and Jordan Loyd (coach’s decision) are listed as out. For the Magic, Mo Bamba (stress fracture, left tibia), Troy Caupain (coach’s decision), Amile Jefferson (coach’s decision), Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), and Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery) are all listed as out.

- Opportunity awaits: Thanks to Friday’s victory in Orlando, the Raptors have the opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead for the first time in franchise history. After Sunday’s road game, the series will shift back to Toronto, with Game 5 being played at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

- Recent history: Toronto grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a 98-93 victory in Game 3, holding Orlando to a series-low 93 points on 36 percent shooting. This comes after the Raptors defence held the Magic to just 37 percent shooting in their Game 2 win. The Raptors have won six straight playoff games when holding the opponent under 100 points.

Extra Assists

- Spicy playoffs: For the third consecutive postseason game, Pascal Siakam has set a new playoff career-high. In Game 1, it was scoring a playoff career-high 24 points. In Game 2, it was grabbing a playoff career-high 11 rebounds. In Friday’s Game 3 victory, Siakam put everyone on notice, scoring a new playoff career-high 30 points to go with 11 rebounds and four assists without a turnover. Since 2015, only LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have had 30 points, 10 rebounds and zero turnovers in a playoff game. Siakam also became just the second player in Raptors franchise history to record 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game, joining Chris Bosh who had a 39-point, 15-rebound game in 2008.

- Hustle king: With the Raptors ahead by three and 15.6 seconds on the clock, Kyle Lowry beat everyone to an offensive rebound. That extra possession led to a pair of free throws for Kawhi Leonard that kept the Raptors ahead by two possessions, and ultimately, clinched Game 3. Raptors fans know that making these sorts of plays has become the norm for Lowry. Per Joseph Casciaro of theScore, during this year's postseason, Lowry is leading or tied for charges drawn, deflections and loose balls recovered. Friday’s game was Lowry’s 52nd postseason game as a Raptor, allowing him to pass DeMar DeRozan for most playoff games played in franchise history.

- Double-double: After scoring 25 points in Game 1 and then exploding for 37 in Game 2, Kawhi Leonard had an uncharacteristically tough night from the floor in Game 3. He still finished with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, also contributing four assists and a steal in nearly 38 minutes. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse revealed after the game that Leonard had been feeling under the weather. “Listen, that was a gusty performance by him,” Nurse said. “He didn't practice the last couple of days, hadn’t been feeling well. For him to go out there and fight through that and still play 37 minutes, I look down at this stat sheet and I’m most proud of those 10 rebounds. He was just battling.”