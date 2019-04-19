Game 3 Preview: Raptors vs Magic

Toronto Raptors (1-1) @ Orlando Magic (1-1)

When: Friday, April 19th, 7 P.M. ET

Where: Amway Center

Leading into tonight’s game:

- Injury report: For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (appendectomy), Chris Boucher (back spasms) and Jordan Loyd (coach’s decision) are listed as out. Patrick McCaw (right thumb sprain) is listed as questionable. For the Magic, Mo Bamba (stress fracture, left tibia), Troy Caupain (coach’s decision), Amile Jefferson (coach’s decision), Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), and Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery) are all listed as out.

- On the road: Friday’s game will be the first of two consecutive games played in Orlando in Toronto’s first-round best-of-seven series against the Orlando Magic. Toronto was 1-1 at Amway Center during the regular season this year, as the team also set a new franchise record for road wins, recording 26 victories away from Scotiabank Area this season.

- Recent history: The Raptors bounced back from a 104-101 Magic victory in Game 1 to even up the series at one game apiece thanks to a 111-82 victory at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. The 29-point margin of victory in Game 2 set a new postseason franchise record for the Raptors. Toronto never trailed in the game, leading by 9-0 and then 16-2 early in the first quarter. The Raptors held Orlando to 37 percent shooting in Game 2, including 27 percent shooting from three and just 54 percent shooting from the free throw line (13-for-24). In comparison, Toronto was excellent at the line, making 16-of-17 free throws (94 percent), while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three.

Extra Assists

- Playoff Kawhi: Kawhi Leonard was masterful in Toronto’s Game 2 victory. He scored a game-high 37 points and set a playoff career-high with 15 made field goals. He shot 15-for-22 from the floor, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc in 33 minutes. Leonard had a 17-point third quarter where he scored from seemingly everywhere on the floor, helping the Raptors to build a 24-point lead heading into the fourth. After the game, Magic head coach Steve Clifford succinctly summed up Leonard’s night. “Leonard, I mean, he was great,” Clifford said. “What are you going to do? He’s great.”

- Double-Double P: Pascal Siakam continued his strong play for the Raptors in Game 2, recording his first playoff double-double, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. In the first two games of the series, Siakam is averaging 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor. He is also playing a team-high 39.5 minutes per contest as he continues to show the versatility and depth of his game on both ends of the floor.

- Back to business: After a scoreless Game 1 outing, Kyle Lowry was back on the board in a big way in Game 2, scoring 22 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 38 minutes. “He played well,” Kawhi Leonard said. “Made shots. That's all he didn't do in Game 1. [I] felt like he played hard in Game 1, rebounded the ball well for a point guard, led us in assists. [On Tuesday], he made shots. He led us in intensity, he did a great job in bouncing back. You know he's a pro. That's what pros do."