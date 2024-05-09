DARKO AND GAGA RAJAKOVIĆ MAKE DONATIONS TO CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS

Toronto Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković and his wife Gaga announced Thursday a donation of $46,700 USD towards the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, and to the University Children’s Hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. The donation is based on a commitment made earlier this year by the Rajaković family of $20 USD for every assist recorded by the Raptors during the 2023-24 campaign.

“Gaga and I are thrilled to fulfill our goal of giving back to the communities that have given so much to us,” said Darko Rajaković. “The conversations we were privileged to have at each hospital were humbling and we continue to be inspired by the spirit and determination of the families impacted. Thank you to the incredible hospitals for their investments in improving children’s lives and we look forward to supporting and staying connected beyond today."