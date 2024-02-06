BARNES NAMED AS INJURY REPLACEMENT FOR 2024 NBA ALL-STAR GAME

The NBA announced Tuesday that Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes has been named by Commissioner Adam Silver as an injury replacement for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Barnes becomes the ninth player in franchise history to earn an All-Star selection.

Barnes is averaging career highs of 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.3 minutes in 50 games (all starts) this season. He is one of just seven players in the NBA currently averaging at least 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Barnes is shooting .479 (377-787) from the field, including a career-best .365 (95-260) from three-point range, has scored 20 or more points 30 times and recorded 18 doubles-doubles with two triple-doubles.