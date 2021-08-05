Masai Ujiri Signs As Raptors Vice-Chairman And Team President

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that they have signed Masai Ujiri to a multi-year contract as Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and team president. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Great sportsmen impact their games. Great leaders impact their communities. Masai Ujiri does both, and we’re very pleased he is returning to the Raptors as vice-chairman and president,” Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum said. “Masai and MLSE share the goals of bringing another NBA Championship to Toronto, and off the court, working towards making our city, country and world a better place. These are exciting times, and we look forward to all that comes next for our team, for Masai and for his family. Masai, we’re glad you’re staying home.”

Ujiri has led the Raptors since 2013. During his tenure, the Raptors have moved into their state-of-the-art practice facility at OVO Athletic Centre, hosted an NBA All-Star Game, formed Raptors 905, their G League franchise, and in 2019 won the NBA Championship, the first team outside the United States to accomplish the feat.

“On the court, our goal is clear: to bring another championship to Toronto. Our team is united in that mission. Nothing else will do. We will bring young talent to this city. We will value the veteran players who got us here,” Ujiri said. “I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again: We will win in Toronto.”