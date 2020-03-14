COVID-19 Update From The Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors travel party underwent testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, after learning that an opponent we had recently faced had acquired the virus.

All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending.

These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and - most importantly - carefully monitor our health.

We continue to be in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts, and are very grateful for their guidance. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, families, and friends.