Boucher Injury Update

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that forward Chris Boucher sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s victory over Brooklyn. Boucher will be out until the team departs for an upcoming West Coast trip (Apr. 29 – May 4) and his condition will then be updated as appropriate.

Boucher is averaging career highs of 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks (fifth in the NBA) and 24.0 minutes in 59 games (13 starts) this season. He is shooting .519 (283-545) from the field, including .389 (88-226) from three-point range.