2020-21 Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they will play a three-game preseason schedule as part of the 2020-21 campaign. The Raptors will travel to play two games at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The first game against the Hornets will played Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., followed by another game Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. The Raptors will return to their temporary home in Tampa and complete the preseason by hosting the Miami Heat at Amalie Arena on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Broadcast details for the preseason will be provided at a later date.

DATE. OPPONENT. LOCATION. TIME

Dec. 12. Charlotte. at Charlotte. 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 14. Charlotte. at Charlotte. 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 18. Miamiat Tampa. 7:00 p.m.