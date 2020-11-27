2020-21 Preseason Schedule

Toronto Raptors Community Manager
Posted: Nov 27, 2020

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they will play a three-game preseason schedule as part of the 2020-21 campaign. The Raptors will travel to play two games at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The first game against the Hornets will played Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., followed by another game Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. The Raptors will return to their temporary home in Tampa and complete the preseason by hosting the Miami Heat at Amalie Arena on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Broadcast details for the preseason will be provided at a later date. 

 

 DATE.              OPPONENT.              LOCATION.              TIME

Dec. 12.            Charlotte.               at Charlotte.           7:00 p.m.

Dec. 14.            Charlotte.               at Charlotte.           7:00 p.m.

Dec. 18.             Miamiat                    Tampa.                7:00 p.m.

Tags
Raptors

Related Content

Raptors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter