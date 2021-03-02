Planet Fitness To Open Workout Facility Inside Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center

DETROIT (March 2, 2021) The Detroit Pistons and Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that Planet Fitness will build a new publicly accessible fitness center inside the state-of-the-art Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center. Planet Fitness has been the proud fitness partner of the Detroit Pistons since 2018. Construction on the retail space, delayed by COVID-19 restrictions since March 2020, is expected to resume this month with an anticipated opening of the new location in late 2021.

Planet Fitness, home of the Judgement Free Zone®, has more than 80 locations throughout Michigan and the metro Detroit area and provides a clean, safe, and comfortable environment with memberships starting at just $10 a month.

The state-of-the art fitness center will feature a huge selection of cardio and strength equipment, free weight area, 30-minute circuit, multi-function training area, and ample room for stretching. In addition, the two-level facility includes full high-end locker rooms and the signature Planet Fitness Black Card® spa area, replete with Hydromassage, tanning, and a relaxation lounge area.

Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem welcomed the new agreement with Planet Fitness and noted that completion of the fitness space will make New Center more attractive to prospective employers and provide residents of the area with a first-class fitness facility. He also affirmed that the opening of the new location aligns directly with the organization’s vision to bring business and basketball together in a space that allows for community access and impact.

“We are pleased to work with Planet Fitness as a new retail partner at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and look forward to growing our existing partnership for years to come,” said Tellem. “We are focused on connecting our team to the community and we want our practice facility and team headquarters to be a destination that is inviting to the public. Planet Fitness’ vision aligns perfectly with our operational usage for the PPC – a hub for fitness, health and basketball programming that engages and provides opportunity for everyone in the local community.”

Planet Fitness joins Plum Market, which opened a café and retail store in December 2019, as the second retailer to open a publicly accessible location inside the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our marketing partnership by bringing the Judgement Free Zone to the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center,” said Bryan Rief, co-owner and CEO of PF Michigan Group, the Northville-based franchise group responsible for the new location.

“We have been looking for several years for the right location to open our first Planet Fitness in the downtown Detroit area,” Rief said. “The Pistons Performance Center is perfectly situated to provide convenient access to large area employers, including the Detroit Pistons and Henry Ford Health System Headquarters, in addition to the residential population in New Center.”

Planet Fitness offers a high-quality fitness experience for extremely affordable prices starting at just $10 a month, including a variety of benefits such as a welcoming, Judgement free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, and 24/7 fully staffed operation. The Planet Fitness Black Card® membership includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit City Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield lauded the partnership and noted the new facility brings added amenities to New Center.

“I’m thrilled that Planet Fitness chose the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center as the place to open its newest location in the city,” said Duggan. “The facility will be a great addition for those who live and work in the New Center area. As our economy continues to re-open, the new workout facility will be a great place to exercise and promote a healthy lifestyle.”

“The announcement of the partnership to bring a state-of-the-art fitness facility to the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center honors a commitment that I advocated for during the development process,” said Sheffield. “The new Planet Fitness location will be a welcome addition to District 5 and, amid the Covid-19 pandemic where individuals in our community are experiencing disproportionate death rates related to pre-existing health conditions, having access to health and wellness is more important than ever as we work endeavor to end the health disparities in our community.”