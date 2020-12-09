Pistons Owner Tom Gores Helps Toys for Tots Deliver More Than 10,000 Toys, Bicycles and Kindle Tablets to Michigan Families in Need

December 9, 2020, Triangle, VA — Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, more than 10,000 toys, bicycles and Kindle tablets will be distributed to families in Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and surrounding neighborhoods served by Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season.

Distribution events will take place in a contactless, drive-thru format to ensure all necessary precautions are taken for the health and safety of Marines, volunteers and recipients. Children aged three and under will receive a boxed tricycle, while ages four through seven will receive a bike voucher from Meijer. Children aged seven and up will receive a Kindle tablet. McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Michigan are proud to partner with the Detroit Pistons to provide meals to families through Toys for Tots initiatives in Detroit and Flint.

“Giving families hope and a reason to smile during the holidays takes on even greater importance this year as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic and its impact,” said Mr. Gores. “The goal of spreading happiness and joy in my home state is why we launched this effort 14 years ago. We are honored to work with Toys for Tots for over a decade. It’s an amazing organization and we are proud to support the important work they do.”

Mr. Gores and his wife Holly support a number of Detroit-area causes focused on improving the quality of life for families in need and contributing to the revitalization of the region and the state. They both grew up in the area and have quietly supported holiday toy distributions across Michigan since 2006 and delivered over 120,000 gifts to families, according to a spokesperson for Mr. Gores.

The Gores family’s partnership with Toys for Tots began in 2009 and has delivered over 110,000 toys to more than 40,000 children. (Prior to aligning with Toys for Tots, Mr. Gores supported similar gift-giving programs through other organizations.) After supporting the programs as a “Secret Santa” for seven years, Mr. Gores agreed in 2013 to be identified in order to encourage others to join in with contributions of their own.

"Mr. Gores support of local communities certainly aligns with what the Marine Corps has promoted for over 73 years through our Toys for Tots Program." said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Ret), President and CEO, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “The thrill of tearing open presents on Christmas morning is something every child deserves. And since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots Program has collected and distributed toys delivering hope to underprivileged kids during the holidays. This has been an especially difficult year to raise support and collect toys. This generous support from the Gores family will enable Toys for Tots to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children in southeast MI who otherwise might have been forgotten."