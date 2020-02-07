Detroit Pistons Waive Guard Tim Frazier

The Detroit Pistons announced this evening that the team has requested waivers on guard Tim Frazier.

Frazier, 6-1, 170, averaged 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists in 13.1 minutes through 27 games (11 starts) for the Pistons in 2019-20. Frazier holds career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists in 17.7 minutes in 272 games (81 starts) through six NBA seasons with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans, Washington, Milwaukee and Detroit.