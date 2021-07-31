Detroit Pistons Waive Cory Joseph, Tyler Cook and Deividas Sirvydis

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team waived guard Cory Joseph, forward Tyler Cook and guard/forward Deividas Sirvydis.

Joseph, 6-3, 200, was acquired by the Pistons, along with draft consideration, from the Sacramento Kings on March 25, 2021 in exchange for guard Delon Wright. In 19 games (11 starts) as a Piston he averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 26.4 minutes per game. Overall, Joseph played in 63 games in 2020-21 averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists with Sacramento and Detroit.

Cook, 6-8, 255, signed a multi-year contract with Detroit on April 7, 2021 following two 10-day contracts with the Pistons. In 28 games (one start), he averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.

Sirvydis, 6-8, 190, saw action in 20 games last season and averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game.