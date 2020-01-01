Detroit Pistons Statement on the Passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

The Detroit Pistons released the following statement today regarding the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern.

“Today the NBA family lost an iconic leader who revolutionized our league in his 30 years as commissioner. David Stern was innovative, forward thinking and very passionate about NBA Basketball as a game and business. He was a fierce leader whose impact will forever have a lasting imprint on the NBA and its associated leagues. On behalf of the Detroit Pistons organization, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Diane, their children and their extended family.”