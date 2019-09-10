Detroit Pistons Statement on the Passing of Fred McLeod

DETROIT, Mich. ¬– The Detroit Pistons released the following statement regarding the unexpected passing of former broadcaster Fred McLeod.

“The Detroit Pistons organization expresses tremendous sorrow upon receiving news regarding the unexpected passing of Fred McLeod. Serving as a Pistons broadcaster from 1984-2006, Fred touched the lives of many colleagues, players, and fans through his kindness, his enthusiasm for the team, his storytelling and his passion for the game of basketball. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Beth, and his entire family during this most difficult time.”