DETROIT PISTONS SIGN TYLER COOK TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed forward Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cook, 6-8, 255, averaged 20.8 points (60% FG), 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season in eight games with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA’s G League. Overall, he’s averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 37 career G League games (18 starts).

Cook has seen action in 17 career NBA games with Cleveland, Denver and Brooklyn and averaged 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field and 87.5% from the free throw line.

The St. Louis, MO native played collegiately at the University of Iowa where he averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in three seasons with the Hawkeyes.