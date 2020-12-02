Detroit Pistons Sign Free Agents Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor, Josh Jackson and Deividas Sirvydis

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agents Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor, Josh Jackson and Deividas Sirvydis. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Plumlee, 6-11, 254, arrives in Detroit after spending the last three-plus seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Plumlee appeared in 61 games in 2019-20, averaging 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 17.3 minutes while shooting .615 from the field. Plumlee played in all 82 regular-season games in 2018-19 and recorded clips of 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.1 minutes per contest.

Prior to his time in Denver, Plumlee played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets and holds career averages of 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.6 minutes over 532 games (257 starts). The Fort Wayne, Indiana native averaged a career-best scoring average (10.4 ppg) and pulled down 7.5 boards per game in the 2016-17 campaign. He was named to the 2013-14 All-Rookie First Team after averaging 7.4 points on .659 shooting to go along with 4.4 rebounds.

As a collegian, Plumlee played for four years at Duke and won an NCAA National Championship as a freshman in 2009-10. He was named to 2011-12 All-ACC Third Team as a junior before receiving 2012-13 All-ACC First Team honors and earning a Consensus All-America Second Team selection as a senior.

Okafor, 6-10, 270, the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, enters his sixth NBA season in 2020-21. Okafor spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, posting averages of 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes over 89 games (33 starts). The Chicago native previously suited up for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 season after he was dealt from Philadelphia where he played from 2015-17.

While with the 76ers, Okafor earned an All-Rookie First Team selection after totaling 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game through 53 games (48 starts) in 2015-16. He finished his two-plus seasons in Philadelphia with clips of 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.2 minutes per game over 105 games (81 starts).

Okafor won the 2015 NCAA National Championship in his one season at Duke while being named both the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year along with earning Consensus All-America First Team honors.

Jackson, 6-8, 207, appeared in 22 games a year ago for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 17.3 minutes per contest. Jackson arrived in Memphis via trade from Phoenix where he played from 2017-19 after he was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Suns.

Jackson earned All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2017-18, averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes over 77 games in his rookie campaign. He then posted clips of 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.2 minutes in 79 games in 2018-19.

Originally from San Diego, Calif. and raised in Detroit, Jackson played collegiately at Kansas for one season in 2016-17 where he earned All-Big 12 First Team honors and was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Year.

Sirvydis, 6-8, 190, was selected 37th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and his rights were acquired by Detroit in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks on June 26, 2019. He most recently played for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes while shooting .454 from the field through four games. The Lithuania native also suited up for Rytas for the EuroCup in 2019-20, recording clips of 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per contest over 16 games.

Sirvydis previously spent two-plus seasons with Vilnius Pearl in Lithuania’s second division, the NKL, as well as most of 2018-19 with Rytas in the country’s top league, the LKL. Sirvydis averaged 27.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in three games with Vilnius Pearl in 2018-19, and posted 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 30 games with Rytas.