Detroit Pistons Sign Free Agent Markieff Morris

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. ¬– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Markieff Morris. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Morris, 6-10, 245, played in 58 games (16 starts) last season with the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 21.9 minutes per game. In 34 games (15 starts) with the Wizards, Morris averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 24 games (one start) with the Thunder.

An eight-year NBA pro, Morris was drafted 13th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He’s appeared in 579 career games (331 starts) averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 26.0 minutes per game with Phoenix, Washington and Oklahoma City. Morris has averaged double-digit scoring in five of his eight NBA seasons, including a career-best 15.3 points per game in 2014-15 with the Suns.

As a collegian at the University of Kansas, Morris was named All-Big 12 Second Team, Honorable Mention AP All-American and Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team as a junior in 2010-11. He improved his scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage in all three seasons as a Jayhawk and averaged career highs of 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds as a junior.

A Philadelphia, PA native, Morris’ twin brother, Marcus, played two seasons with the Pistons from 2015-17.