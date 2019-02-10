Detroit Pistons Sign Free Agent Guard Wayne Ellington

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club has signed free-agent guard Wayne Ellington. The team also announced that forward Henry Ellenson has been waived. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Ellington, 6-5, 200, is in his 10th NBA season after being drafted in the first round (28th overall) by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 NBA Draft. This season, he averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 25 games with the Miami HEAT. Ellington has also played for the Timberwolves, Memphis, Cleveland, Dallas, the L.A. Lakers and Brooklyn. In 617 career games (139 starts), he’s averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 21.0 minutes per game.

A native of Wynnewood, PA, Ellington starred collegiately at the University of North Carolina where he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2009 Final Four after leading UNC to the NCAA Championship. During that run to the championship, Ellington set the Final Four record for highest 3-point field goal percentage by going 8-for-10 (.800) from beyond the arc.

Ellenson, 6-11, 245, is in his third NBA season. In 59 career NBA games, he’s averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists with Detroit.