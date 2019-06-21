Detroit Pistons Select Sekou Doumbouya with 15th Pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. ¬– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club has selected Sekou Doumbouya with the 15th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Doumbouya, 6-9, 230, averaged 7.8 points (48% FG), 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 39 games with Limoges in France’s top league, the LNB’s Pro A division, last season.

The 18-year-old played parts of two seasons for INSEP, the national sports youth academy in France that produced Rony Turiaf, Boris Diaw, Evan Fournier and Tony Parker. Doumbouya was a member of the French U-18 National team that won gold at the 2016 European U-18s while teaming with current New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina. He participated in the 2018 Basketball Without Borders Camp.

Born in Guinea, Doumbouya moved to France with his family at the age of one.

For in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.