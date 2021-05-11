Detroit Pistons Partner with Martin Lawrence for Limited Edition Martin x Pistons Merchandise Line

DETROIT - May 11th, 2021 – Today, the Detroit Pistons and Martin Lawrence announced the launch of a Martin-themed Pistons merchandise line. Nearly thirty years after the iconic Martin show premiered with the city of Detroit as the backdrop, Lawrence and the Pistons have reunited for this limited-edition collaboration showcasing Detroit’s love for Martin, and Lawrence’s love for the city the TV hit took place in. The line will be available this Friday, May 14th, exclusively on Pistons313shop.com.

Items in this drop include jerseys, hats, shorts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and more. From the famed Martin intro text to widely quoted lines and scenes from the show, this merchandise collection blends together the look and feel of the Martin show with Detroit Pistons basketball.

Lawrence - a massive basketball fan himself - was thrilled with the idea of a partnership and voiced his love for both the merchandise line and the city of Detroit itself.

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me,” said Lawrence. “From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later.”

“With the city of Detroit as the show’s backdrop, Martin became must-watch TV in the 90’s,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer of the Detroit Pistons. “Martin’s love for the Pistons in the show translated into passion for the team – the fact that he has a ring from the 2004 team is proof of that. We’re thrilled to partner with Martin to introduce a merchandise line that pays homage to both Martin and the show’s Detroit roots.”

For more information about the collaboration and to purchase items from the collection on Friday, May 14th, please visit Pistons313Shop.com

About Detroit Pistons:

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization’s practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

About Martin Lawrence:

Martin Lawrence skyrocketed to fame during the 1990’s, paving the way for black television through his hosting of Def Comedy Jam and the Martin show creating some of the most iconic and beloved characters in the history of the sitcom. He is best known for his hit TV show MARTIN and the films franchises of Big Momma’s House, Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, and the most recent Bad Boys For Life, the highest-grossing film of 2020. When not filming, producing, or touring, Martin can be found playing basketball on his home court and being a Girl Dad to his 3 daughters.