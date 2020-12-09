Detroit Pistons Open 2020-21 NBA Season on December 23 at Minnesota on Fox Sports Detroit

PISTONS LIVE Provides Comprehensive Pre- and Postgame Coverage from Arena and Studio

FOX Sports Detroit will televise all 37 regular-season games in the first half of the NBA season and three preseason games during its coverage of the 2020-21 Detroit Pistons. The second half off the schedule will be released at a later date.

Regular-season coverage begins Dec. 23 with the season opener in Minnesota vs. the Timberwolves before returning home Dec. 26 to play the Cleveland Cavaliers. Our coverage for the home opener will begin at 6 p.m. with Pistons Live. Fans will also be able to stream any Pistons game on FOX Sports GO.

“We are all ecstatic to have basketball back,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager, FOX Sports Detroit. “The Pistons certainly created a buzz at the Draft and in free agency. Watching this season unfold is something we’re very excited about. FSD is fully committed to delivering Pistons fans some of the best content throughout the NBA this season.”

Calling the action again this season on FOX Sports Detroit is the popular team of George Blaha and Greg Kelser. Grant Long and Tim McCormick will share analyst duties on Pistons LIVE. Johnny Kane and Mickey York will serve as host/sideline reporters for Pistons LIVE and Pistons game coverage.

FOX Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage includes 30-minute pregame and postgame editions of PISTONS LIVE. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena and road venues, studio portions of PISTONS LIVE will originate from FOX Sports Detroit’s studio in Southfield.

“Pistons basketball is back and we are thrilled to enter our 24th season of partnership with FOX Sports Detroit knowing three preseason and all 37 regular-season games during the first half of the NBA season will be televised throughout the region,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “FOX Sports Detroit’s award-winning coverage and broadcast quality provides fans the most comprehensive viewing experience available and we’re excited to work together in bringing our D-UP campaign and off-the-court fan activations to life during each telecast.”