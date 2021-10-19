Detroit Pistons Evolve Fan Experience With Venuetize

Detroit, MI and Tampa, FL (October 19, 2021) – The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Venuetize, the leaders in mobile-first and advanced payment technology, to deliver a new mobile experience to Pistons fans 365-days a year.

Kicking off the season this week, Detroit Pistons fans will benefit with new ways to interact with the Pistons brand and enhancements to the game-night experience through the mobile application:

Mobile Wallet for payments for Mobile Ordering and Point-of-Sale across food and beverage purchases, with opportunities for rewards and incentives for Pistons One members

Mobile ticketing

Single Sign on into app with Ticketing Partner

Robust team content

Access to traffic, transportation, and parking information

Interactive venue maps

Push Notifications

“We are excited to give Pistons fans a best-in-class mobile experience with the completely redesigned Official Detroit Pistons app,” said Mike Donnay, Vice President of Marketing Operations for the Detroit Pistons. “This new app, powered by Venuetize, will provide our fans access to the team through robust content and also an enhanced offering for parking, ticketing, wayfinding, and enabling a cashless payment experience through mobile ordering and a mobile wallet solution.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Pistons and add them to our growing roster of clients,” said Lindsay St. Lawrence, Chief Product Officer at Venuetize. “With the new roll-out, fans will have opportunities to enhance their journey at the venue, including a unified payment experience in venue for food and beverage purchases, and also engage with the Pistons brand at home throughout the year.”

Fans will need to download the new mobile application in Apple and Google stores to benefit from the referenced functionality. For more information, please visit https://www.nba.com/pistons/mobile.