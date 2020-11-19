Detroit Pistons Complete Trade with Brooklyn Nets and L.A. Clippers

Team Acquires Rights to No. 19 Pick Saddiq Bey, Rights to Jaylen Hands, Dzanan Musa, Rodney McGruder, Draft Consideration and Cash Consideration

Pistons Send Luke Kennard, Justin Patton, Four Second-Round Selections to L.A. Clippers and Bruce Brown to Brooklyn

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a three-team draft night trade in which the club acquired the rights to Saddiq Bey, the No. 19 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, the rights to Jaylen Hands, the No. 56 selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, Dzanan Musa and draft consideration from the Brooklyn Nets along with Rodney McGruder and cash consideration from the L.A. Clippers. Detroit dealt Luke Kennard, Justin Patton and four second-round picks to the L.A. Clippers along with sending Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets to complete the trade.

Bey, 6-8, 215, was taken with the 19th selection of the 2020 NBA Draft after playing for Villanova for two seasons. Bey finished his sophomore campaign with averages of 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.9 minutes through 31 games. He shot .477 from the floor and .451 from distance a season ago, marking the fourth-highest 3-point shooting percentage in the nation. Bey finished with a .418 clip from 3-point range for his collegiate career.

Bey was named a 2019-20 Honorable Mention AP All-American and unanimous All-Big East First Team selection. He was a Top-15 finalist for the 2019-20 John Wooden Award and was the winner of the 2019-20 Julius Erving Award, recognizing the nation’s top small forward. The Charlotte, N.C. native was also selected to the 2018-19 Big East All-Freshman team.

Hands, 6-3, 180, played for the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League in 2019-20. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes in 41 games. Hands was drafted 56th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the L.A. Clippers and played two seasons at UCLA from 2017-19.

McGruder, 6-4, 205, played for the L.A. Clippers in 2019-20 after spending three years with the Miami Heat. McGruder holds career averages of 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 218 NBA games (116 starts). The Kansas State product has played in nine NBA Playoff games in two playoff appearances, one with each of his former teams.

Musa, 6-9, 217, was drafted 29th overall by Brooklyn in the 2018 NBA Draft. Through two seasons with the Nets, Musa posted averages of 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists in 10.7 minutes over 49 career games. The Bosnia and Herzegovina native had six double-digit scoring outings a year ago and saw action in five career NBA Playoff games while with the Nets.

Kennard appeared in 164 games for the Pistons over the last three seasons, averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest. Kennard was drafted 12th overall by Detroit in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Brown was drafted by the Pistons with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Brown played 132 games over the last two seasons, recording clips of 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.