Detroit Pistons Complete Draft Night Trade With Dallas

Pistons Acquire Draft Rights to Deividas Sirvydis, Mavericks Receive Two Future Second-Round Picks and Rights to Isaiah Roby



The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a draft night trade that sent the draft rights to Isaiah Roby and two future second-round picks to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Deividas Sirvydis.

Detroit traded the rights to Isaiah Roby to Dallas, taken 45th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, along with two future second-round picks that were picked up in an earlier draft night deal with Cleveland in exchange for Deividas Sirvydis, selected 37th overall by Dallas. The Pistons parted ways with Utah’s 2020 second-round pick and Portland’s 2021 second-round selection to complete the deal.

Sirvydis, 6-8, 190, played two-plus seasons with Vilnius Pearl in Lithuania’s second division, the NKL, as well as most of the last two seasons with Rytas in the country’s top league, the LKL. Sirvydis averaged 27.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in three games with Vilnius Pearl in 2018-19, and posted 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 30 games with Rytas a year ago.

Additionally, the Lithuania native scored 18 points in the title game of the 2018 U-18 adidas Next Generation Tournament to help guide Rytas’ junior team to a title while also garnering Finals MVP honors. Sirvydis participated in the Without Borders Europe camp in 2017 and led Lithuania to a silver medal at the 2016 FIBA U16 European Championship.

For in-depth analysis by website editor Keith Langlois and special inside-access videos, visit www.pistons.com, the official source for news and features on the Detroit Pistons.