Detroit Pistons Complete Deal with Charlotte Hornets

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a trade in which the club acquired the draft rights to Balsa Koprivica, the No. 57 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mason Plumlee and the drafts rights to JT Thor, the No. 37 selection.

Koprivica, 7-1, 240, was selected 57th overall in this year’s draft and averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 19.5 minutes through 24 games during the 2020-21 season. Over his two-year career at Florida State, Koprivica averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.6 minutes in 51 career games.

The Belgrade, Serbia native was named to the 2021 All-ACC Tournament First Team and shot .632 from the floor during his time as a Seminole, marking the second-highest field goal percentage in school history.

Plumlee, 6-11, 254, appeared in 56 games (all starts) for Detroit in 2020-21, posting averages of 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.8 minutes.

In one season at Auburn, Thor, 6-10, 205, averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 23.1 minutes over 27 career games.