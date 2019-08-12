Detroit Pistons Begin 2019-20 NBA Season on Oct. 23 at Indiana Pacers

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons will begin the 2019-20 campaign at Indiana on Wednesday, October 23 (7:00 p.m. EST) then return to Little Caesars Arena for their home opener on Thursday, October 24 (7:00 p.m. EST) against the Atlanta Hawks.

Single game tickets for contests featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets and all 40 home games at Little Caesars Arena will be available on Friday, August 16 at 10:00 a.m. Single game tickets can be purchased by visiting the Little Caesars Arena Xfinity Box Office, online at www.pistons.com or at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 248-377-0100.

Full and half-season ticket memberships along with 10-game plans are available by calling 248-377-0100 or visiting www.pistons.com/buynow. Pistons One Members enjoy unique pre- and post-game entertainment opportunities, all-inclusive club spaces, priority parking and premium food and beverage options.

Highlights of the Pistons home schedule include an early visit from Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 26 and a return matchup on December 23, while league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will make appearances on December 4 and February 20. The reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors will make two trips to Detroit this season (December 18 and January 31) while Zion Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and the New Orleans Pelicans make their only appearance on January 13. The new-look Brooklyn Nets, featuring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, will visit twice (November 2 and January 25) and Kemba Walker will make his first, and only, appearance in Detroit with the Celtics on April 13.

Other must-see home matchups include five games in late March against Western Conference powers featuring Curry, Klay Thompson, Michigan State’s Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors (March 20), LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the L.A. Lakers (March 22), Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers (March 25), NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, all-star guard Paul George and the L.A. Clippers (March 27) and former league MVP’s James Harden and Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets (March 29).

For the first time in franchise history, the Pistons will play a regular season home game in Mexico City, Mexico on December 12 when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Information regarding tickets and travel packages for this game will be released at a later date.

Detroit will make two national appearances on ESPN; at Brooklyn (January 29) and at Philadelphia (March 11). The club’s local television schedule on Fox Sports Detroit will be announced at a later date. All games will be broadcast on radio at 97.1 FM The Ticket or WWJ NewsRadio 950.

The Pistons 2019-20 schedule features 13 sets of back-to-back games. Six of the sets begin at home and conclude on the road, five sets begin on the road and conclude at home, one back-to-back is on the road and one back-to-back set is slotted at home.

Attached is the complete 2019-20 schedule. Promotional schedules upcoming home games will be announced at a later date.

