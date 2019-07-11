Detroit Pistons Announce Special Online Memorabilia Auction For Collectables Celebrating The Palace and Its History

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– The Detroit Pistons announced today a special online memorabilia auction for unique collectable items, furnishings and equipment housed inside The Palace beginning July 11th at 10 a.m. ET at www.ownpalacehistory.com. A portion of all sale proceeds with benefit the Detroit Pistons Foundation.

Available collectibles include a 16-foot Pistons hand-sewn banner, vinyl wall murals of Pistons’ all-stars, photos celebrating Detroit Pistons NBA Championship teams and legends, Pistons logos and other arena signage, used player lockers, the Pistons’ official locker room doors and more.

“We’re excited to provide fans an opportunity to own a piece of The Palace’s rich history and this auction will include items that celebrate the great basketball and entertainment moments celebrated inside the historic venue,” said Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “Countless memories were made at The Palace and we want to give fans the prospect of owning a tangible piece of that special history.”

More than 3,000 items, including arena seats, will be for sale as part of five individual online sales categories commencing sequentially from July through September.

The online auctions will conclude on Saturday July 20th for Memorabilia & Vehicle Auction, Friday August 2nd for Stadium Support Equipment, Thursday August 1st, & 2nd for Restaurant Equipment & FFE. Palace seat sales will run until September 1 or when inventory runs out.

“This is not only an outstanding opportunity for sports fans to own a piece of history, it is a business-owner’s dream equipment sale,” said Bruce Schneider, CEO of Schneider Industries of St. Louis, Missouri, which is handling the memorabilia sale for the Pistons. “The Pistons seats and memorabilia will keep precious memories alive, and the selection of restaurant, hospitality and facilities operations and maintenance equipment will amaze you.”

The five categories of items, each sold in a separate online event, are: Palace Seats; Pistons Memorabilia; Restaurant Equipment; Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment; and Stadium Support Equipment. Each item comes with a logo hologram tag that confirms its authenticity.

Palace Seats are being sold online in pairs and come with a customized stand and 3”x3” commemorative metal plate to authenticate them. The Palace Seats sale begins July 11th and runs until Sep. 1st or inventory runs out

Memorabilia Items are being sold by auction running July 11th through July 20th. Among the 221 memorabilia items:

• 16 ft. Pistons hand-sewn banner

• Pistons logo, cut from the carpet in the locker room floor

• Player chairs with Pistons logos

• Several championship-themed murals

• Vinyl wall murals of Pistons greats, including Isiah Thomas, Dave Bing, Joe Dumars, Bob Lanier, Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman

• Numerous photographs

• Numerous Pistons and Palace signs

• Giant plastic cutout figure of Tayshaun Prince

• Detroit Pistons brushed aluminum emblem from the Press Box

• Seven vehicles from the Palace fleet

• Several Pistons-branded trailers

The Restaurant Equipment Auction will be open from July 11th through August 1st. More than 700 heavy duty, commercial-quality items are up for bid, including appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, stoves and fryers. An extensive selection of stainless steel shelves, tables and other food preparation and serving equipment is also for sale.

The Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment Auction opens July 11th and runs through August 1st & 2nd. It includes more than 837 lots of items such as restaurant-style tables, chairs, glassware, televisions, stadium folding chairs, training room equipment, heaters and staging and concert equipment.

The Stadium Support Equipment Auction opens July 11th and runs through August 2nd. It includes more than 100** lots of equipment, such as generators, compressors, boilers, laundry machines, electrical MCCs, vehicles, pickup trucks, portable lights, snow removal equipment and forklifts.

When all the auctions have closed, the items will be tagged and secured in a holding area at the Palace. All items must be picked up by the high bidder at the Palace of Auburn Hills during the two-day period, ***August 5th-Sep. 30th *** between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. No purchases can be shipped. Additional details, including payment terms of the sales and rules for the auction are posted at www.ownpalacehistory.com.

The auction begins as the Detroit Pistons franchise prepares for its move to the new state-of-the-art Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area of Detroit, a facility that is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.