Detroit Pistons Announce Schedule and Roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today the club’s schedule and roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 to be held in Las Vegas from August 8-17 at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.

The Pistons, guaranteed five games, will play four preliminary games from August 8-14. All 30 NBA teams will be featured and the top two teams from their first four games will play in the championship game on August 17. The 28 teams not playing in the championship game will play a fifth game on either August 16 or 17.

Current Pistons Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Sekou Doumbouya along with Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Luka Garza (drafted 52nd overall in 2021) are expected to participate.

Below are the Pistons summer league schedule and roster: