Detroit Pistons Announce 2021-22 Home Game Promotional Schedule

DETROIT – September 30, 2021 – Today, the Detroit Pistons announced the 2021-22 home game promotional schedule.

In celebration with the NBA’s 75th Anniversary, the Pistons will host special “REMIX” theme nights that will integrate the team’s past, present, and future with the culture of the city. The Pistons will also host “313 – In It For My City” game day activations for select games – including March 13 against the L.A. Clippers (3-1-3 Day) – that lean into spotlighting local performers, highlighting small businesses and celebrating all things Detroit. Each Sunday game will feature a “Home on Sunday” theme, presented by United Wholesale Mortgage.

The Detroit Pistons will host five bobblehead giveaway nights presented by Bally Sports Detroit, featuring bobbleheads of Jerami Grant (Feb. 10), Cade Cunningham (Feb. 26), Ben Wallace (Mar. 4), Isiah Thomas (Mar. 25) and Joe Dumars (Apr. 6).

Additional theme nights for the upcoming season include Los Pistons, Pride Night, Hoops for Troops, Lunar New Year, Autism Awareness, First Responders Night presented by Belfor, and three “Sports Betting Nights”, a new theme night that offers a wide array of sports betting activations. December will see the Pistons celebrate the “Season of Giving” presented by Meijer, Black History Month will be celebrated during each February home game, and Women’s Empowerment Month will be celebrated throughout March home games.

Multiple games will see Pistons-themed apparel giveaways, including 313-Themed Socks presented by Priority Health (Nov. 4) and additional Pistons apparel sponsored by MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Throughout the season, pre-game festivities will include “Power Hour” presented by Discount Tire, an immersive fan experience that will take place 90 minutes before tip-off on the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena. Power Hour will offer fans live music, special offers and appearances from Pistons Legends and entertainment teams.

View the full promotions schedule