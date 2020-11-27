Detroit Pistons Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the club’s four-game 2020 preseason schedule which features two home games at Little Caesars Arena against the New York Knicks and two road games at Washington vs. the Wizards.

The Pistons will host the Knicks at home on December 11 and 13 then travel to Washington to play the Wizards on December 17 and 19.

Television and radio broadcast schedules for all preseason games will also be announced at a later date.

Below is the Pistons 2020 preseason schedule (all times are Eastern Daylight Time):

DETROIT PISTONS 2020 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Friday, December 11 vs. New York Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 13 vs. New York Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 17 at Washington Capital One Arena 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 at Washington Capital One Arena 7:00 p.m.

Based on current public health and government guidelines, the club will not host fans at Little Caesars Arena for preseason games.