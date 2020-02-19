Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson Reach Buyout Agreement

The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract. The Pistons have requested waivers on Jackson.

Jackson was originally acquired by the Pistons in a trade with Oklahoma City on February 19, 2015 and played the last four-plus seasons with the club. He averaged 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting .425 from the field and .354 from three-point range in 299 games (293 starts) during his time with Detroit, which included two playoff appearances in 2016 and 2019. On November 8, 2015, Jackson scored a career-high 40 points at Portland, tying the Pistons’ single-game record for points in a quarter (26) and points in a second half (31).

The former Boston College product missed 43 games due to injury this season (stress reaction, lower back) and posted averages of 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 14 games.