The Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran forward’s contract. The Pistons have requested waivers on Morris.

Morris signed as a free agent with the Pistons on July 6, 2019. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting .450 from the field and a career-best .397 from three-point range in 44 games (16 starts) during his time with Detroit.