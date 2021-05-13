Detroit Pistons and Head Coach Dwane Casey Agree To Contract Extension Through 2023-24 NBA Season

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team and head coach Dwane Casey have reached agreement on a contract extension through the 2023-24 NBA season. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

“Dwane’s ability to adapt and lead us through a challenging but very exciting year of growth and development has further established his place as one of the most highly respected coaches in the NBA,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “He is fully committed to the restoration of the Pistons where his competitiveness, teaching ability and developmental acumen can be seen in the growth of our young players. I eagerly anticipate watching the future of this team and the upward trajectory of the franchise under his continued leadership as we strive to compete for championships.”

Casey, 64, was named head coach of the Pistons on June 11, 2018. During his first season with Detroit (2018-19), he led the team to a 41-41 record and a return to the playoffs after a two-year absence from postseason play. The 41 wins overall and 26 home victories marked the second-most by the franchise in a decade. Under Casey’s tutelage that season, the Pistons set a franchise record for 3-pointers made (993) and attempted (2,854) and Detroit averaged 107.0 points per game, the most by a Pistons team since 1987-88. Additionally, the Pistons’ defense ranked seventh in points allowed and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (.345) in the NBA.

“Dwane’s leadership and experience is a perfect fit for where we are and where we’re headed as an organization,” said Troy Weaver, General Manager for the Detroit Pistons. “He has instilled a culture based on hard work and competitiveness, he’s an excellent teacher and communicator, and his offensive and defensive principles fit today’s NBA game. I’m excited to continue our process for restoring this franchise together.”

Casey joined the Pistons from Toronto where he spent seven seasons as head coach and led the Raptors to four Atlantic Division Championships, a franchise-record five consecutive postseason appearances from 2014-18 and the franchise’s first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2016. Under his leadership, Toronto recorded the franchise’s first 50-win season in 2015-16 and proceeded to amass three consecutive 50-win seasons, including a franchise-record 59 wins in 2017-18. Casey finished his tenure with the Raptors as the franchise’s all-time winningest coach with a 320-238 (.573) regular season record.

“I am truly excited for the continued opportunity to work for Tom, alongside Troy and Arn as we continue to build the Pistons franchise,” said Casey. “The young players that Troy has brought to the organization are solid pieces that we will build the foundation upon as the Pistons return to being legitimate contenders in the NBA for years to come. I feel both honored and blessed that Tom continues to entrust this team to my leadership.”

Casey was named the 2018 Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) and was also honored as the 2018 NBA Coach of the Year as voted upon by national media covering the NBA.