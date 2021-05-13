Detroit Pistons and City Of Detroit Announce June Completion For Phase III of Basketball Court Refurbishment Project; Phase IV to Begin This Summer

13 Newly Renovated and Refurbished Phase III Courts in Seven City Parks Ready for Use This Summer

Phase IV Includes Additional Ten Court Renovations in Eight City Parks by the End Of 2021

DETROIT– May 13, 2021 – Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons, in partnership with the City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Department, announced today the impending completion of phase III and the beginning of phase IV of the basketball court renovation and refurbishment project in parks throughout the city. Twenty-three newly refurbished courts are expected to be completed in 15 city parks by end of 2021.

The courts are part of a $2.5 million dollar investment by the Pistons to revitalize 60 basketball courts over a six-year period. The project is one component of the community benefits plan created with the City of Detroit as part of the Pistons’ move back downtown in 2017.

“Our parks initiative continues to expand at a time when it’s more important than ever to give kids and Detroiters of all ages healthy environments to stay active in a safe and responsible way,” said Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. “We are excited to continue bringing more partners together, adding programming that unites the community and maximizes the impact the parks have on the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Court refurbishments in Phase III include single basketball courts located at Lasher-Clarita Park, MaryAnn Mahaffey Park, 4th and Charlotte Park and Perrien Park. A double court was refurbished at Maheras-Gentry Park. Three basketball court refurbishments were made at Romanowski Park and four courts were refurbished at Lasky Park.

Phase IV refurbishments will include single basketball courts at Riordan Park, Lafayette-NYCRR Park, Knudsen Park, Bradby Park, Wish-Egan Park and AB Ford Park and two courts each at Peterson Park and Stopel No. 2 Park.

By the end of 2021, 42 courts will have been refurbished at 28 parks throughout the city. The remaining 18 courts will be completed over the final two years according to the Parks Department’s master plan.

Basketball court refurbishments at each location include needed repairs to court surfaces and up-to-date rims, stanchions and basketball infrastructure. Additionally, each court will be repainted with proper basketball court markings and beautified to increase the aesthetic value of each park. As part of the Pistons’ agreement, the City of Detroit oversees maintenance for the completed courts.

Support for the court refurbishment program builds on significant philanthropic investments Mr. Gores and the Detroit Pistons Foundation continue to make with organizations like the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, the S.A.Y. Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park, City Year, Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, the Detroit Police Athletic League, Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Sphinx Program, Dave Bing’s BINGO Mentoring Program and Forgotten Harvest.

Providing Community Benefits

Mayor Duggan views project completion of 42 court refurbishments by the end of 2021 as an important milestone in continued fulfillment of the community benefits agreement between the Detroit Pistons and the City of Detroit and an opportunity to increase basketball participation and promote further utilization of city parks.

“When the Pistons moved back to Detroit, we knew it was going to have a great positive impact on our City, but we also wanted to make sure the benefits were felt by the entire city, not just downtown,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “By the end of the year, kids can go out to their neighborhood park and play a pick-up basketball game on 42 renovated new courts, families can take advantage of the team’s ‘Neighbors Program’ this summer and it’s all made possible by the Pistons. With two years remaining, we’ll be renovating 18 additional courts in more parks throughout the city. This is the kind of investment that the youth of Detroit deserve.”

The courts project is part of a community benefits agreement that included a 10-point plan to create job growth and brings millions of dollars of investment into Detroit neighborhoods.

Under the plan approved by the project’s Neighborhood Advisory Council, the Pistons organization agreed to: