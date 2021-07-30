Detroit Pistons Agree In Principle To Acquire Draft Rights To Balsa Koprivica

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Balsa Koprivica from the Charlotte Hornets and trade the draft rights of JT Thor as part of a larger deal that is expected to be finalized after the moratorium ends on August 6.

Selected with the 57th pick out of Florida State in tonight’s draft, Koprivica averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 19.5 minutes through 24 games during the 2020-21 season. Over his two-year career at Florida State, Koprivica averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.6 minutes in 51 career games.

The Belgrade, Serbia native was named to the 2021 All-ACC Tournament First Team and shot .632 from the floor during his time as a Seminole, marking the second-highest field goal percentage in school history.

In one season at Auburn, Thor averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 23.1 minutes over 27 career games. He was taken with the 37th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.