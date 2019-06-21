Detroit Pistons Acquire Tony Snell and Draft Rights to 30th Pick Kevin Porter Jr

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Tony Snell and the draft rights to Kevin Porter Jr., the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for forward Jon Leuer.

Snell, 6-7, 213, averaged 6.0 points (45% FG, 40% 3FG, 88% FT), 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 17.6 minutes in 74 games (12 starts) with Milwaukee last season. A six-year pro, Snell was drafted 20th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2013 NBA Draft. In 442 career NBA games (218 starts), he’s averaged 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 21.8 minutes with the Bulls and Bucks.

A native of Los Angeles, CA., Snell, 27, played collegiately at the University of New Mexico. He was a high-school teammate of Kawhi Leonard in 2008-09 at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, CA.

Leuer, 30, appeared in 124 games (35 starts) over the last three seasons with the Pistons averaging 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 20.0 minutes per game. In 377 career NBA games (80 starts), the University of Wisconsin product averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds with Milwaukee, Cleveland, Memphis, Phoenix and Detroit.