Detroit Pistons Acquire Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (svee-AT-uh-slahv muh-KIE-luke) and a future second-round draft pick from the L.A. Lakers in exchange for guard/forward Reggie Bullock.

Mykhailiuk, 6-8, 205, was drafted 47th overall by the Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft. This season, he’s appeared in 39 games averaging 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 10.8 minutes per game. A native of Ukraine, Mykhailiuk played collegiately at Kansas where he averaged 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior, garnering All-Big 12 Second Team honors. He set a Kansas single-season record with 115 3-pointers made in 2017-18 and ranked first in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (.444).

Mykhailiuk, 21, played on the Ukrainian National Team during the 2018 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals.

Bullock, 27, is averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 44 games (all starts) this season. He was acquired by the Pistons from Phoenix on July 9, 2015 and has appeared in 174 games with Detroit.