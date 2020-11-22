Detroit Pistons Acquire Rights to Saben Lee Along With Center Tony Bradley

DETROIT– The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a trade in which the club acquired the rights to Saben Lee, the 38th selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, and center Tony Bradley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for cash considerations.

Lee, 6-2, 183, was drafted with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft following three seasons at Vanderbilt. He played in all 96 of Vanderbilt’s games over the last three seasons, averaging double-figure scoring every season before tallying a team-high 18.6 points per game as a junior. Lee finished fourth in the SEC in scoring, sixth in assists (4.2 apg), seventh in steals (1.5 spg), eighth in field goal percentage (.483) and second in both free throws made (155) and free throws attempted (206) a season ago.

Lee earned a 2019-20 All-SEC Second Team selection from league coaches and was a two-time SEC Player of the Week in 2019-20. The St. Louis native recorded four games with at least 30 points a season ago, tying the second-most such games in a single season by any player in Vanderbilt history. Lee finished his career with the Commodores with averages of 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game on .471 shooting from the floor.

Bradley, 6-10, 248, played in Utah for the last three seasons and appeared in a career-high 58 games in 2019-20. The University of North Carolina product finished the season with averages of 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest. Bradley was drafted 28th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the L.A. Lakers before he was dealt to the Jazz in a draft-night trade.