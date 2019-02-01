Blake Griffin Named 2019 NBA All-Star Reserve

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– The NBA announced today that Pistons forward Blake Griffin was named as a 2019 Eastern Conference NBA All-Star reserve. This marks Griffin’s sixth time being named an all-star and his first since 2014-15.

“It’s truly an honor to be selected as an all-star by the coaches in our league,” said Griffin. “The only reason I have this opportunity is because of my teammates and coaches, so a big thank you to them and to our fans for their continued support. I look forward to going to Charlotte to represent the Pistons organization and the city of Detroit.”

Griffin, currently in his ninth NBA season, is averaging a career-high 26.3 points, which ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference and ninth in the NBA, 8.1 rebounds and a team-leading 5.3 assists in 47 games. He’s recorded 20-plus points 36 times, 30-plus points 18 times and 40-plus points twice, including a career-high 50 points vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/23). Griffin also recorded 18 games with 20-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists – the most in a season by a Piston since Jerry Stackhouse in 2000-01. For the season, he joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James as the only players averaging 25-plus points, eight-plus rebounds and five-plus assists.

Acquired by the Pistons on January 29, 2018 from the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin has connected on a single-season career-high 115 3-pointers this season after making 111 last season. Going into 2017-18, he had a total of 80 3-point field goals for his career.

Coming into tonight’s game, Griffin is averaging 30.1 points for the month of January while shooting 51% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.